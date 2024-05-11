Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

