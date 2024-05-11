Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ostin Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
