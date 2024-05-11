Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ostin Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.