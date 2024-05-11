Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $3.86 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

