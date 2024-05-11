Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.66).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

About Oxford Instruments

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,425 ($30.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,354.37, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,875 ($36.12).

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

