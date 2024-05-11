Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.66).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
