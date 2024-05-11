Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 72.42% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

