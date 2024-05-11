Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 683250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).
Specifically, insider Darren Hazelwood purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,422.11). Corporate insiders own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
Panther Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.
About Panther Metals
Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.
