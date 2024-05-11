Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.22% of Papa John’s International worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 89.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

