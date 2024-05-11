Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 60,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 112,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 482,595 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

