Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 332,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

