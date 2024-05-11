Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

