PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

