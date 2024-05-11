Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,222,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

