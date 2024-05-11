Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Down 6.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 5,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Permanent TSB Group Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.