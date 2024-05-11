Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Down 6.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 5,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Permanent TSB Group Trading Down 6.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Permanent TSB Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.