Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $610.00 and last traded at $610.00. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.50.

Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.08.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

