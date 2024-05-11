Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $610.00 and last traded at $610.00. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.50.
Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.08.
About Pinelawn Cemetery
Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinelawn Cemetery
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.