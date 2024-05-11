Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Up 1.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
