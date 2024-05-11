Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,666.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 1,368,927 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $42.01 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

