Piper Sandler Boosts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $40.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

