Piper Sandler Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $11.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

