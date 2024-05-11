Piper Sandler Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Trading Down 0.3 %

Lyft stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.