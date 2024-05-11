Piper Sandler Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $79.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.