Piper Sandler Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $45.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.