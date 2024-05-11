Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 6,106,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,528,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Plug Power by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 17.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

