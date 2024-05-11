Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Post worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 6.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 533,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Post by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,097 shares of company stock valued at $952,272. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

