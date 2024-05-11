Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.70.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.61. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

