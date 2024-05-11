Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.61.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.