Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

