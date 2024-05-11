Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Procaps Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

