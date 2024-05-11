PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Shares Down 1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 51,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 52,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.50.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

