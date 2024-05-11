Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

