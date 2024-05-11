Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Up 0.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. 2,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $401,000.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

