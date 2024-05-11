Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Issued By B. Riley

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13,583.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

