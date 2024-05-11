Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issued By William Blair

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Astrana Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

ASTH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Stock Down 0.4 %

ASTH stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.