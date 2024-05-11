Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 296.05%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRBU

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

CRBU opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,108,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.