Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,817 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.