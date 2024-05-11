Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIS)

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.65. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

