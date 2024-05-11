Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average is $164.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

