Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

