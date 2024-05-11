Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Assertio Holdings, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assertio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 234.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Assertio stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Assertio by 22,096.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,450 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 489.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,017,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

