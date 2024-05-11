Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $15.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.88. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $55.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $14.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $64.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $70.13 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.12.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,239.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,921.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,510.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,914 shares of company stock valued at $46,199,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

