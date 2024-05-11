Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after buying an additional 2,055,576 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

