Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:INZY)

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INZY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04).

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.