Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issued By DA Davidson

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellanova in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.