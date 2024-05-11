Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.40 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

