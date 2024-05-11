Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,334 shares of company stock worth $26,511,351. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily