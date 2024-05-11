Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. HSBC reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 7.8 %

BLDP stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 404,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

