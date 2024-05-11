Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Boosted by Roth Capital

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for California Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.



California Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

California Resources stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after buying an additional 821,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

