Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreased by Barrington Research

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.07 million.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

CMLS stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 40.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 19.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,306 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

