Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.17 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CuriosityStream news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 30,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $31,129.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,897,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,614 shares of company stock worth $371,230. Company insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

