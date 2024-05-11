Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Curis, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Get Curis alerts:

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Curis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Curis Stock Performance

Curis stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative return on equity of 169.22% and a negative net margin of 473.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.