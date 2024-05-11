Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

